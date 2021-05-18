Corvallis School Board turns 1 of 4 seats

Shauna Tominey is set to join Chair Sami Al-Abdrabbuah and incumbents Vince Adams and Luhui Whitebear on the Corvallis School Board this June, based on initial vote counts Monday night that showed them leading their races.
Tominey, in a three-way race for the Position 5 spot, garnered 8,114 votes on the Benton County side, good for 61.52% of the vote in that part of the district, and 88 votes or 47.57% in Linn County. Ginger Schudel Larcom had 3,334 votes or 25.28% in Benton and 63 votes or 34.05% in Linn. Rachelle Spindler polled 1,717 votes or 13.02% in Benton and 34 votes or 18.38% in Linn.
Whitebear, who was appointed to the board in 2020, opted to run for the Position 4 seat, which would guarantee her a four-year term instead of two more years in her current Position 6 spot. As of 8 p.m. Monday, she was leading her opponent, Richard Arnold, with 9,420 votes, just over 70% of the vote in Benton County. In Linn County, Whitebear garnered 64.43%, or 125 votes, to 35.57%, or 69 votes, for Arnold.
Fellow incumbent Adams, who switched seats with Whitebear and ran for her current seat, was showing 8,926 or 67% of the Benton County votes and 110 or 56.70% of the Linn County votes in the race. Opponent Tim Euhus 4,323 votes or 32.56% in Benton and 84 votes or 43.30% in Linn.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.
Al-Abdrabbuh was showing a lead over challenger Bryce Cleary with 9,351 votes or 68.38% of the Benton ballots and 49.52% of the vote in Linn County. Cleary came out ahead in Linn County as of 8:30 p.m. by two votes: 105 to 103, for 50.48%.
"This landslide victory shows that the Corvallis schools' promise continues to be alive," Al-Abdrabbuh said Tuesday night. "It is the promise that every student will graduate and find opportunities to learn and grow. It is the promise to celebrate our students' identities. It is to be actively anti-racist and to intentionally allocate resources where needed."
About 35% of the vote was in as of 8:30 p.m.
CAITLYN M. MAY can be contacted at caitlyn.may@lee.net