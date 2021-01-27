Corvallis School District delivers

Every Sunday morning, Corvallis High School teacher Molly Wolfe is in the aisles of the local grocery store stocking up on supplies for 30 students who are learning to cook.
And every Monday morning, she arrives at the school by 6 a.m. to load bags and bags of food into a school bus that no longer transports children but still winds its way through local neighborhoods every Monday through Friday.
The process is part of the Corvallis School District's effort to make the most of comprehensive distance learning and ensure that students are getting the supplies they need for all of their classes, from calculus to cooking.
"It's everything from math packets to boxes of food," Becky Weeks, the district's transportation coordinator, said.
On Wednesday Weeks was overseeing another supply run, with materials being loaded onto a bus that will go door to door leaving packages of supplies on doorsteps for students.
It's something she's done since last April, when schools were officially closed. Since that time, the program has delivered, on average, about 200 packages per day throughout the district.
"It's been amazing," said Wolfe, who works Sunday mornings for about five hours to pack food bags to be loaded onto the bus the next day.
"I try to get the students enough food for three labs, and the bus drivers meet me here early to make sure the food stays cold and can get to the students early," she added.
The food deliveries have made the difference between students being able to participate in a hands-on learning experience and being limited to screen work during comprehensive distance learning.
"I do get more engagement," Wolfe said. "I was talking to other teachers, and we were saying we teach to black screens a lot of the time, but with cooking they are more willing to turn on their screen."
Sometimes, even the screens themselves are delivered to students' doorsteps.
According to Corvallis School District spokesperson Brenda Downum, buses have delivered Chromebooks, iPads and WiFi hotspots, with parents signing for the technology at the door.
They've also delivered a bit of holiday cheer.
"Right before winter break, the school had a bunch of donations to go out to families," Weeks said. "Turkeys, presents, bikes — there was a bed and a desk. Drivers were so overwhelmed with the gratitude from parents when they delivered those things. It's a big deal."
Families still have the option, every Thursday, to drive through a supply pickup at their children's assigned school. But leftover supplies that haven't been picked up go on the bus for home delivery — something families can arrange ahead of time by contacting their school administration.
"It’s amazing that we can offer this service so students can get the supplies they need for learning at home," Weeks said. "Physically getting stuff into their hands is making a big difference for our students."