Corvallis school foundation seeks oldest former health and wellness employee

Corvallis High Stock

Corvallis School District leaders and community members joined students at Corvallis High School on in February of 2019 to celebrate the community funded solar project at the school.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

The Corvallis Public Schools Foundation is currently looking for the oldest surviving health and wellness professional from the Corvallis School District to honor at a January event.

The foundation has scheduled its annual “Hands Across Corvallis” fundraiser for January 30, at Corvallis High School. The foundation is seeking former guidance counselors, school nurses and health teachers who had at least a decade of experience in the district, the organization said in a press release earlier this month.

To be eligible, candidates must reside locally. The top two or three selectees will be invited to attend the “Hands Across Corvallis” event.

People who wish to be considered for the honor are asked to send letters to the Corvallis Public Schools Foundation at 1555 SW 35th Street, Corvallis, OR, 97333 or email the foundation’s director Liv Gifford at Liv.Gifford@corvallis.k12.or.us.

The Corvallis Public Schools Foundation supports public education enrichment in Corvallis and helps fund services for students experiencing poverty and homelessness.

Learn more at cpsfoundation.org.

