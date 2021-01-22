Corvallis schools plan to reopen, but date still unknown

The plan is to bring back kindergarten students once the case count falls below 200 per 100,000 in population for two weeks. If all goes well, the next week would see another grade return to school. But the Corvallis plan doesn’t have a tentative start date. Instead, families are kept in the loop via district communication, and once the district has one week of case counts within range, they’re told there’s a possibility school could return.

“One reason we built in the phasing is to give people time to see that our numbers have gone down and we’re coming back,” Noss said. “It allows people to think through some of those questions (surrounding their personal choices).”

Those choices range from remaining on comprehensive distance learning to being vaccinated.

Linn and Benton County school districts must both work with their respective health departments to get teachers, who have been prioritized over seniors, vaccinated. However, the state doesn’t have enough vaccine doses for all of the people it’s opted to prioritize.

According to Noss, there’s been no data set compiled on how many teachers may choose not to be vaccinated. He said districts cannot mandate that teachers be vaccinated and cannot reveal which teachers have refused.

