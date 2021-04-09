Corvallis schools to be mostly in-person starting May 3

Corvallis School District students in all grades will return to in-person learning on May 3, Superintendent Ryan Noss announced at Thursday night’s virtual school board meeting.

On March 8, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut schools down last spring, the district began bringing some students back into classrooms two days a week as part of a hybrid model that still included some distance learning.

The district used a phased approach that started with kindergartners and added older students one grade and one week at a time. Fifth-graders returned to classrooms this week, with sixth- and ninth-graders scheduled to come back next week and all remaining grades the week after.

Starting May 3, most students enrolled in the hybrid model will be in class four days a week while continuing to learn online on Wednesdays, Noss told the board. Students who are unable to return to in-person instruction will continue to engage in comprehensive distance learning.

According to Noss, two main factors enabled the district to bring students back into school buildings four days a week: new state guidance that allows students to be 3 feet rather than 6 feet apart in classrooms, and a COVID-19 vaccine rollout that is proceeding ahead of schedule in Benton County.