Corvallis schools to hire a district behavior coach

The Corvallis School District will hire a district behavior coach to provide direct support and oversight for the district’s behavior programs, such as collaborative problem solving.

The district's approach to collaborative problem solving is based on a model from Think:Kids, a program in the Department of Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital that offers a different tact to "challenging" children.

Those certified in the program have an empathetic and accurate understanding of what is getting in a child's way, and can better intervene to support children through teaching them skills and solving problems, according to Think: Kids.

The Corvallis behavior coach will be responsible for implementing the program districtwide, providing guidance and coaching to staff.

“This position is really important to us, especially in its connection to collaborative problem solving,” Assistant Superintendent Melissa Harder said. “Currently about half of our staff is trained in collaborative problem solving. So it’s vital to have a staff member who is doing that work with our staff.”

Salary range for the position will range from $42,622 to $48,224, and will be funded by the Teaching and Learning Department budget from the general fund.

Harder said it is not a temporary or pandemic position, but that it was written “for the long haul.”

“This is an investment that will support the mental health and wellness of our students and staff,” said CSD school board Chair Sami Al-Abdrabbuh.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

