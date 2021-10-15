Corvallis schools will not mandate vaccines — yet

Corvallis School District board members decided Thursday night not to mandate a coronavirus vaccine for medically eligible 12- to 18-year-olds but rather try to win hearts and minds to vaccinate as many students as possible.

However, that doesn't mean a mandate is off the table.

“Currently we’re not where we want to be,” board member Vince Adams said. “We’re first going to try to reach parity in our vaccination rate through outreach and engagement, and then we’re going to consider additional measures.”

Many community members, parents and students attended the four-hour Zoom meeting to voice their opinions. Some were in favor of a vaccine mandate and some were opposed, saying it was not the job of the school board to make that type of decision.

After board members decided to support Superintendent Ryan Noss in his investigation and review of a potential vaccine mandate at the Sept. 23 board meeting, Noss spent the next few weeks speaking with local health authorities and community members about the risks and benefits of a vaccine requirement.