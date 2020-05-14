Corvallis seeks grant to improve trails at MLK Park

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Efforts to upgrade Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Corvallis continue to move forward.

The latest initiative is a $400,000 project to improve trails at the south end of the park. The City Council on May 4 approved a plan to apply for an Oregon Parks and Recreation Department recreational trails grant. The grant would pay for half of the work, with parks systems development charges (SDCs) supplying the remaining $200,000. SDCs are the payments developers make for parks and other infrastructure.

Jackie Rochefort, planner for Corvallis Parks and recreation, said that the “soft surface trails around and especially on the south side of the park are in poor condition. Many of the trains are degraded to the point that they are incised and below grade, thus creating small riverbeds.”

The grant funding, Rochefort said, “will be used to regrade the trails, provide adequate base rock and gravel so they drain properly and construct boardwalk connections to the wettest areas or where trails cross drainage ways.”

Parks and Recreation has been working on a series of upgrades at MLK in recent years, including the completion and release of a new master plan in April 2019. Projects completed to date are a new playground, improvements to the Walnut Barn events center and the addition of permanent restrooms.

No timetable is in place for the trails improvements, Rochefort said.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

