Corvallis seeks input on school boundaries

The Corvallis School District hasn’t made any decisions yet on school boundary zones, but it's asking the community to weigh in before it does.
The district is hosting the first of two open houses on Jan. 21 to receive feedback on a project that will see the boundaries within the district change.
The Jan. 21 meeting runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cheldelin Middle School, 987 NE Conifer Blvd., Corvallis. A second open house is set for 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Linus Pauling Middle School, 1111 NW Cleveland Ave.
The Boundary Review Task Force meetings are also open to the public. They're held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Western View Center, 1435 SW 35th St. The next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 4.
The task force, made up of parents with students currently enrolled in the district, will be presenting its suggested changes to the board on March 5; the board will vote on the changes on April 9.
“Schools are communities,” said Assistant Superintendent Melissa Harder. “We don’t want to disrupt that.”
The district is, however, looking to redistribute students across the district for several reasons, ranging from school capacities to equity.
Currently, four of the district’s elementary schools feed into one middle school and three elementary schools feed into another. Adding to the lopsided populations at the schools is the draw of the dual language program. That program is in two elementary schools and filters into one middle school.
Those schools, Harder said, were chosen years ago by looking, in part, at the native speaker populations. which may have since changed.
“We have some wonderings around whether that program is still in the right schools,” Harder said.
Harder said the most frequent question from the community is how parents can ensure their children can take part in that program.
A spokeswoman for the district said that no decisions have been made other than the district’s commitment that students currently enrolled in the program, as well as those who start in elementary school, will be able to complete it through high school despite any boundary changes.
Currently, the task force is working with FLO Analytics, a Portland consulting firm, to experiment with different boundary options.
“They can move a boundary three blocks one way and see how many 5th graders are effected,” Harder said, adding that the program takes into account the number of affected students on free and reduced lunch, as well as how a shift may affect diversity.
“We don’t want to create a wild swing one way or the other,” Harder said.
She also noted that the district will be operating under a continuity exception. A student may remain in his or her current school after the boundary changes, until he or she grades out.
“We’re not in the business of pulling students out of their schools,” Harder said.