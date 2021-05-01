 Skip to main content
Corvallis set to begin budget process
Corvallis set to begin budget process

corvallis city hall

Corvallis City Hall

 JAMES DAY, Mid-Valley Media

The city of Corvallis embarks this week on the process of producing a 2021-22 budget, its second of the COVID era.

The city’s Budget Commission will hear the main budget message from City Manager Mark Shepard after Tuesday’s 6 p.m. virtual meeting opens with a session on the budget for the city’s Urban Renewal Agency.

To monitor the meeting go to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2167641408368665868.

The Budget Commission consists of the nine elected councilors and nine community members. The Urban Renewal Agency Budget Commission has 22 members, the nine councilors, 11 community members plus Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber and Benton County Commissioner Xan Augerot.

The city Budget Commission also will hear individual departmental budget briefings in the next few weeks. Here is the schedule (all meetings are at 6 p.m.):

Thursday: Human resources, finance, information technology and the city manager’s office.

May 10: The library, parks and recreation and public works.

May 11: Police, fire and community development

On May 12., the Budget Commission will host a public hearing on the spending plan. Time permitting commissioners will deliberate on the budget and forward it to the City Council.

The City Council has set a public hearing and deliberations on the budget for its June 7 regular session.

The city usually has posted the budget document online and set aside printed copies at the Finance Department for the public’s use in the days before the budget message is delivered. That won't happen this cycle.

“Currently, the budget document is a work in progress,” said Ryan Seidl, finance director. “As we are still in the finishing stages and based on the current work schedule there will not be a finished document until Tuesday.”

Seidl cited the complexity of the influence of COVID as a key driver on the timing of the completion of document.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

