Corvallis set to mix up boards, commissions

A proposal to review Corvallis advisory boards and commissions is set to go before the City Council after a lengthy stretch of process.
The city has been discussing possible changes for the past two years in a series of eight council meetings and work sessions. An ad hoc subcommittee of councilors and city staffers has met eight times since July 21, with Ward 9 Councilor Andrew Struthers, chair of the committee, noting in a staff report for Monday’s council session that finalizing the plan might require the agenda item to migrate into 2021.
A key goal of the project was to try to mold the “traditional framework” of boards and commissions into better alignment with the council’s “dynamic policy needs,” according to a report of recommendations filed by the ad hoc committee (see the website for the full text).
Key changes recommended by the committee include tweaking the categories of boards and commissions, adding some new ones and eliminating others. Just how many groups are targeted for sunsetting is not clear — the staff report only lists the suggested roster of boards going forward and does not itemize those recommended for elimination.
It also should be noted that the proposal has not yet passed council muster, and late changes are possible, if not likely. Also, Struthers said during an email exchange with the Gazette-Times that the recommendations are designed to be flexible enough to allow for groups to be added in the future.
Boards and commissions that are potentially set to sunset include the Community Relations Advisory Group, the Downtown Advisory Board and its parking committee, and the Civic Beautification and Urban Forestry Department Advisory Committee.
New boards envisioned by the ad hoc group include ones on fee reviews; council governance; equity, diversity, inclusion and social justice; the vision zero road safety program and a multimodal transportation group.
Although the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board appears to be sunsetting, issues that have come before that board likely also will be reviewed by the vision zero and transportation groups.
The Arts and Culture Advisory Board and the Airport Advisory Board also seem likely to have an altered focus, with a public art and culture group on the new list as well as a body that would work on “major airport projects.”
The new categories of boards and commissions recommended by the ad hoc group are:
• Agencies, which are fully independent bodies with legal decision-making authority. The lone example of this would be the Urban Renewal Agency, which will monitor the urban renewal district in South Corvallis. The agency consists of the nine councilors.
• Commissions, such as the Historic Resources Commission, make decisions and also advise the council. Many of these groups have missions tied to state law.
• Multijurisdictional groups, such as the Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board supervised by Benton County, exist via formal or informal intergovernmental agreements.
• Policy advisory boards, such as the Climate Action Advisory Board, advise the council on specific policy areas.
• Policy task forces, such as the vision zero group, are designed to be short-term groups that work on a specified topic.
• Operational advisory committees, such as the current Community Police Review Advisory Board, advise staff on operational areas of city work.
• Operational advisory work groups, such as one that will address “major downtown projects,” serve only for the length of the project.
Another change that Struthers’ ad hoc group recommends would alter the links that exist between boards and commissions and the nine councilors. Currently, each councilor serves as a nonvoting liaison to a number of boards. The new approach would allow councilors to vote as well as serve as chair of a board.
Still to be determined is how much public opposition might be produced by the recommendations. An earlier attempt to restructure boards and commissions was part of the work of the Public Participation Task Force, which met in 2013 and 2014. The main change to advisory groups to come out of the task force was the addition of the Community Involvement and Diversity Advisory Board, which is set to continue under the ad hoc group's recommendations.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116.
