Corvallis set to mix up boards, commissions

A proposal to review Corvallis advisory boards and commissions is set to go before the City Council after a lengthy stretch of process.

The city has been discussing possible changes for the past two years in a series of eight council meetings and work sessions. An ad hoc subcommittee of councilors and city staffers has met eight times since July 21, with Ward 9 Councilor Andrew Struthers, chair of the committee, noting in a staff report for Monday’s council session that finalizing the plan might require the agenda item to migrate into 2021.

A key goal of the project was to try to mold the “traditional framework” of boards and commissions into better alignment with the council’s “dynamic policy needs,” according to a report of recommendations filed by the ad hoc committee (see the website for the full text).

Key changes recommended by the committee include tweaking the categories of boards and commissions, adding some new ones and eliminating others. Just how many groups are targeted for sunsetting is not clear — the staff report only lists the suggested roster of boards going forward and does not itemize those recommended for elimination.