Corvallis sets up online burn permit system

The city of Corvallis has set up a new permit system for backyard burning, agricultural burning and slash burning.

The system, which took effect Oct. 15, requires that all residents of the city of Corvallis or within the boundaries of the Corvallis Rural Fire Protection District, must have a permit to conduct burning. The burn season runs from April 15-30 every year.

The permit is free, but residents must go to http://corvallisrfpd.com/ or https://www.corvallisoregon.gov/fire to obtain their open burning permit. The permit will outline a list of permit conditions and provide a link to the Willamette Valley open burn announcement to verify what days are safe to burn.

For more information call the Corvallis Fire Department at 541-766-6961.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0