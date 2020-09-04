Corvallis submits proposal for relocating Van Buren Bridge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Corvallis officials have taken the first step down the road to acquiring the Van Buren Bridge for preservation, but it’s far from a done deal.

On Aug. 28, City Manager Mark Shepard submitted via email a proposal to the Oregon Department of Transportation for the city to assume ownership of the historic span across the Willamette River – provided ODOT agrees to pay all costs to relocate the bridge and repurpose it as a fully functional bicycle and pedestrian crossing.

The proposal was drafted by Preservation WORKS, the nonprofit organization that has led the charge to save the 107-year-old one-lane bridge, which otherwise is slated for demolition to make way for a modern two-lane span.

ODOT had set an Aug. 31 deadline for proposals to take ownership of the bridge.

At this point, Shepard said, the city has no obligation to take ownership of the bridge or accept any financial responsibility that might come with it. The next step will be for ODOT to review the city’s proposal and decide whether to accept it, a process that is expected to take about three weeks.

If the state agency agrees to the plan in principle, the city will have until March 31 to negotiate the details of a formal agreement.