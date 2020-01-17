Corvallis takes a bow: Annual awards program honors city’s best and brightest

This year’s theme was “Roaring into the ’20s,” and many of the women in the audience of 400 or so people added a touch of glamour to the event by dressing as 1920s flappers.

While leadership in business is the foundation of the Celebrate Corvallis Awards, a willingness to put community before self is a thread that runs through all of the honors, year after year.

Morrison, this year’s First Citizen winner, is the business development manager for Town & Country Realty. But she’s also a longtime board member with the Old Mill Center for Children and Families and is active in other community organizations as well.

Entrepreneur of the Year Officer, who founded his distillery in Adair Village in 2011, expanded the business considerably in 2017, opening a 6,000-square-foot production facility and tasting room in South Corvallis, and last fall he launched the Corvallis Spirit Festival, which showcases craft alcohol producers from around the state.

He also served in the Oregon Army National Guard. Officer named 4 Spirits as a tribute to four comrades who died while deployed to Iraq, and the business has given consistently to veterans’ causes since its beginnings.