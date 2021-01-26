Corvallis takes on middle housing challenge

“This sure has the potential of changing neighborhoods,” he said.

Lori Stephens, a local architect, kept bringing up the issue of green space, whether it’s on lot with a house and a fourplex or the courtyard of a cottage cluster.

“What about a minimum courtyard size?” she asked. “Can it be a 6x6 foot piece of ground? Should there be a preferred courtyard size?”

Paul Woods, a member of the city Planning Commission, agreed with the concern.

”It looks like you could develop such that you could fill the entire lot," he said.

“Corvallis is idiosyncratic,” said Butcher, who works on housing issues for the League of Women Voters. “There are a lot of gardeners and folks who like green space. We could have some pushback here. There also appears to be some things here the community needs.”

“You will reduce green space,” Bilotta said. “You are trying to put more units in the same space. Something has to give.”

The committee will discuss parking and pedestrian-oriented design standards at its Feb. 9 meeting and draft land development code amendments and public outreach on March 2. An April virtual open house is planned, with the committee set to conclude its work in May or June. At that point the Corvallis Planning Commission and City Council will shepherd the project to its conclusion.

