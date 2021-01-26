Corvallis takes on middle housing challenge

A Corvallis committee looking at significant housing changes held its second remote meeting Tuesday night.
The Middle Housing Departmental Advisory Committee is charged with ensuring the the city is in compliance with House Bill 2001, which Gov. Kate Brown signed at the end of the 2019 session.
The bill allows middle housing types, such as duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes, in what used to be zones reserved for single-family homes.
Albany is engaged in similar work, with both cities benefiting from grants awarded by the Department of Land Conservation and Development. Albany is using joint meetings of its Planning Commission and City Council to do the code work, said Jeff Blaine, Albany’s community development director.
Albany, Corvallis and other Oregon cities with a population above 25,000, have until June 2022 to put their new codes in place. Cities between 10,000 and 25,000, such as Lebanon, have until 2021 but only must add duplexes to the housing types permitted in single-family zones.
Tuesday’s two hours of committee work in Corvallis included siting and design standards for middle housing types, including cottage clusters. Committee members and city staffers had lots of questions for the consultants from the Portland office of Angelo Planning Group, who are assisting the city.
“What governs the thinking behind setbacks?” asked Karyle Butcher about the rules that establish how much space must exist between structures. “Corvallis tries to restrict these kind of things. What are the implications of that (opening up density).”
Consultant Darci Rudzinski: “More development.”
Paul Bilotta, the city’s community development director, noted a practical problem — infrastructure.
“Say you have a pipe going into a lot with the expectation of a certain number of toilet flushes,” Bilotta said. “What happens when you (add a fourplex) and have four times the flushes? It means you will have far more chances of a street being torn up and a bigger pipe put in.”
In recent years Corvallis has put in new codes to try to limit the demolition of older, smaller homes, which are then replaced with new, larger homes. Bilotta expects that trend to accelerate under HB 2001.
“The smaller houses on the bigger lots are the ones that are going to go down,” he said. “And the more incentives you have for tear downs the more tear downs they will do.”
Lyle Hutchens, a long-time Corvallis-area engineer and development consultant, noted the challenge of developing code for new subdivisions as well as “infill” projects, which generally add more or larger units to a parcel.
“This sure has the potential of changing neighborhoods,” he said.
Lori Stephens, a local architect, kept bringing up the issue of green space, whether it’s on lot with a house and a fourplex or the courtyard of a cottage cluster.
“What about a minimum courtyard size?” she asked. “Can it be a 6x6 foot piece of ground? Should there be a preferred courtyard size?”
Paul Woods, a member of the city Planning Commission, agreed with the concern.
”It looks like you could develop such that you could fill the entire lot," he said.
“Corvallis is idiosyncratic,” said Butcher, who works on housing issues for the League of Women Voters. “There are a lot of gardeners and folks who like green space. We could have some pushback here. There also appears to be some things here the community needs.”
“You will reduce green space,” Bilotta said. “You are trying to put more units in the same space. Something has to give.”
The committee will discuss parking and pedestrian-oriented design standards at its Feb. 9 meeting and draft land development code amendments and public outreach on March 2. An April virtual open house is planned, with the committee set to conclude its work in May or June. At that point the Corvallis Planning Commission and City Council will shepherd the project to its conclusion.
