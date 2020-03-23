Corvallis teen wins statewide honor

Virginia Saralecos has been honored again.

The Corvallis High School senior, who was named the youth of the year by the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, has received the top award from the state of Oregon as well.

Saralecos, who received $6,000 in scholarships for her local victory, will receive another $2,500 for the state honor as well as advance to regional competition in June in Huntington Beach, California.

“This is only the third time in the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis history that the local youth of the year has advance to the regional competition,” said Helen Higgins, chief executive officer of the Corvallis club.

“We are so proud of her and knew that she would be incredibly competitive with her active engagement in the club and her stellar academic record. She will be an excellent representative for the state of Oregon.”

Saralecos carries a 4.0 grade-point average and hopes to pursue a law career that would allow her to become an advocate for people who experience poverty.

The local competition was held Feb. 14. The state event was March 19, with video conferencing being used by both judges and contestants for interviews and the candidate speeches.

