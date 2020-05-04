Corvallis to aid shelter hygiene center

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

More than $35,000 in assistance is coming to the Corvallis men’s cold weather homeless shelter operation to keep its hygiene center running.

The Corvallis City Council unanimously approved more than $9,000 in discretionary funds at its Monday night meeting, with the money part of a three-sided effort that will allow the hygiene center to operate until the end of June. The center has been providing hand-washing, laundry, shower and food services since the shelter’s overnight operations shut down in March because of the challenges of serving 50 homeless men in such close quarters given virus challenges.

The city grant of $9,225 matches an outlay approved April 28 by the Benton County Board of Commissioners. In addition, the local InterCommunity Health Network Community Care Organization chipped in an additional $17,000.

“It’s amazing what they have done there to turn it into a hygiene center,” said Ward 3 Councilor Hyatt Lytle. “And they are addressing the needs of anyone who goes there, men and women. This is the only place in town for these services. Let’s do it!”

Because of the coronavirus the city currently is not posting or removing illegal campsites in town, and a tent city has sprung up on city property just north of the Southeast Chapman Place site of the shelter.