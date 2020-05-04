Corvallis to aid shelter hygiene center

More than $35,000 in assistance is coming to the Corvallis men’s cold weather homeless shelter operation to keep its hygiene center running.
The Corvallis City Council unanimously approved more than $9,000 in discretionary funds at its Monday night meeting, with the money part of a three-sided effort that will allow the hygiene center to operate until the end of June. The center has been providing hand-washing, laundry, shower and food services since the shelter’s overnight operations shut down in March because of the challenges of serving 50 homeless men in such close quarters given virus challenges.
The city grant of $9,225 matches an outlay approved April 28 by the Benton County Board of Commissioners. In addition, the local InterCommunity Health Network Community Care Organization chipped in an additional $17,000.
“It’s amazing what they have done there to turn it into a hygiene center,” said Ward 3 Councilor Hyatt Lytle. “And they are addressing the needs of anyone who goes there, men and women. This is the only place in town for these services. Let’s do it!”
Because of the coronavirus the city currently is not posting or removing illegal campsites in town, and a tent city has sprung up on city property just north of the Southeast Chapman Place site of the shelter.
Councilors also had an agenda item Monday to look at temporary code changes that would liberalize city camping rules, but they chose to postpone addressing the matter while awaiting a report on possible options from the city/county emergency operations center.
In other meeting highlights:
• Councilors unanimously agreed to work with the Oregon Department of Transportation on a possible June work session to discuss the Van Buren Bridge replacement project. The motion was suggested by Ward 4’s Barbara Bull. A key question Bull and other councilors hope ODOT can answer is whether it is practical to use the current bridge as a detour route during construction of the new span and then save the Van Buren for bicycle and pedestrian use.
Saving the bridge would require someone to step forward and pay any costs associated with its conversion. The council has gone on record opposing using city money for such a project.
• Councilors unanimously approved a motion to use $800 in discretionary funds to help the Corvallis Sewing Brigade pay for equipment and materials. The group, led by Elizabeth Wyatt, has created and delivered more than 13,000 masks during the pandemic.
The group originally had taken its request to the city/county emergency operations center, but it was denied. The ask of the council was for $300, but Ward 7 Councilor Paul Shaffer took the lead in suggesting a higher total for the group.
“I’m in contact with them on a daily basis,” Shaffer said, “and I am in awe of what they are doing.”
• Councilors unanimously rejected a request by two local motels to waive the city’s lodging tax. Local inns have been struggling amid the reduced travel during the coronavirus. Local motels pay a 9% tax on all short-term stays.
Councilors expressed concerns that they would be letting a city revenue resource go away.
“It’s a short-term solution to a long-term problem,” said Charlyn Ellis of Ward 5.
• City Manager Mark Shepard announced that long-time Parks and Recreation Department Director Karen Emery will be retiring at the end of November and that he plans to recruit for the position.
