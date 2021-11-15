Corvallis to consider paying the mayor, councilors

Should councilors and the mayor be compensated for their work in Corvallis? The City Council is going to wade in on the subject at its 6 p.m. virtual meeting Monday, Nov. 15.

The nine councilors currently serve as volunteers, with Mayor Biff Traber receiving a $100 monthly stipend.

A task force consisting of the citizen members of the city’s Budget Commission held two meetings to discuss the issue, although city discussions focusing on the compensation question have taken place frequently in years past.

Residents can monitor the session by registering at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/9001270006678257168.

The task force, chaired by longtime city and Benton County budget commissioner Curtis Wright, met Sept. 21 and Oct. 12 and has come up with a proposal that would end the volunteer status of councilors and give a boost to the mayoral stipend. It also recommends giving elected officials the ability to “opt out” of compensation should the council approve the plan.

The report calls for:

• $425 per month for the mayor, which adds up to $5,100 per year.

• $325 monthly ($3,900 annually) for the council president, currently Ward 3 Councilor Hyatt Lytle.

• $275 a month ($3,300 a year) for the council vice president, currently Ward 9’s Andrew Struthers.

• $225 a month ($2,700 per year) for the remaining seven councilors.

Not included are health care coverage and pensions.

If approved by the council, the new salary structure could be put in place as early as Jan. 1. City Manager Mark Shepard said he expects that the council will hear the presentation Monday and ask questions but to not make a decision. Shepard said Dec. 6 was a likely date for a decision.

Task force members said that they favor the compensation package “to offset business expenses and provide some recognition for their service to the community.”

The total cost of the program would be $31,200 per year. Task force members noted in their report that the city currently pays $30,000 for a seasonal parks maintenance employee for six months of service.

Councilors and the mayor currently are eligible for reimbursement of business expenses. Such compensation would cease if the stipends are approved. The elected officials would be allowed to claim expenses for approved training and conferences, including registration, travel, lodging and meals.

Councilors and Mayor Traber also would continue to receive a city-purchased laptop/tablet and be eligible to print city materials and documents at city expense. Carving out office space for councilors (Traber has an office at City Hall) also has been discussed, but the task force did not address that issue.

The task force also conducted research on how comparable cities deal with the compensation issues. Research by the League of Oregon Cities found that 25% of cities responding paid a stipend. The most common types of compensation were reimbursement for travel, continuing education, membership dues and fees.

Corvallis also surveyed the six comparator cities that it uses when evaluating compensation for employees. These are Lake Oswego, Tigard, Albany, Springfield, Medford and Bend. Staff surveyed these six cities in July.

Two cities do not pay any compensation for councilors or the mayor. Four cities pay the mayor and councilors a stipend. No cities pay councilors a salary or health benefits. One city, Tigard, pays the mayor a salary. Of the four cities that pay their mayor and councilors, Bend, the largest city, pays the highest stipends, more than $1,000 per month for the mayor and $533 for councilors.

Albany pays the lowest, the city research found. Councilors receive $130 per month and the mayor $185, according to communications and engagement officer Matt Harrington, who added that the elected officials also are eligible for a $50 monthly internet stipend.

