Corvallis to review annexation, homeless camping

Lin’s 118 are currently used as a tree farm, but Lin hopes to build housing on the property. Several steps must be taken before Lin can build — or even before Lin can seek permits to build. Full development of the property could add more than 1,000 units of housing — and perhaps more than 2,000.

Lin wants to develop the property with city codes and infrastructure, which means the property must be annexed into the city’s stock of land. Attempts to do this were tentatively denied Feb. 18, 2018 by the council, which directed Lin to work on an annexation agreement.

That annexation agreement, which has been under discussion and review since that 2018 denial, is what will be considered by the council Monday night. Any decisions on what might be built on the property and what the development looks like would be considered later if the annexation is approved.

The annexation agreement approach is a new process for the city, which since 1977 had sent all annexations to the voters until a 2016 state law limited the city’s ability to do so.