Corvallis to start cleaning up camps

Councilors and Mayor Biff Traber suggested that an approach such as that backed by Ellis should wait until the recommendations of the Home, Opportunity, Planning and Equity Advisory Board have come forward. The board is scheduled to finalize its recommendations April 28, with the council and the Benton County Board of Commissioners set to hear a report on the plans May 20.

City Manager Mark Shepard cautioned the councilors that limited funds are available to clean up camps and that the community needs to be patient. Also, it was noted that many of the city properties that currently are being used by campers abut ODOT and railroad lands and the city cannot force those entities to clean up their properties.

Five members of the public discussed the homeless camping issue during community comments.

“We are exhausted,” said Cindee Lolik, general manager of the First Alternative Co-op. “We need something to be happening now.”

Problems cited by Lolik included theft, panhandling, used syringes and human waste on the South Co-op property. She said that she has spent $20,000 to $30,000 to counteract the problems, including the purchase of security cameras and the hiring of security personnel.

Also testifying in support of quicker action on camping were Jennifer Moreland of the Downtown Corvallis Association, Simon Date of the Corvallis Chamber of Commerce and South Corvallis residents Rebecka Weinsteiger and Jeremy Monroe.

