Corvallis to survey community on services

Corvallis is set to embark on its periodic community survey. The city usually conducts the poll every two years, but officials chose to skip 2020 because of COVID.

The survey, conducted by NRC Polco, will ask residents a wide range of questions about community life.

Starting this week the survey will be distributed to a random sample of Corvallis households selected by NRC Polco, which will offer a traditional print survey that is filled out by hand, as well as postcards with QR codes that allow households to log their results entirely online.

A few weeks after the survey mailers go out, the city will circulate an online survey featuring the same questions. The goal is to gather a broad range of responses.

Typical questions in the survey generally cover community opinion on city services and departments as well as franchised services such as waste hauling and cable TV.

An online dashboard will be developed once the survey results are captured and analyzed. City officials said that the data will be reported to and discussed by the City Council before the end of 2021.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0