Corvallis to the Sea Trail officially opens on Saturday

That also brings up the crucial point that campfire restrictions are in place all along the trail, unless you’re stopping at an official campground with proper fire rings. Those who use the trail must abide by the “leave no trace” principle – whatever you bring, you must pack out with you. The full list of regulations is also found on the C2C website.

Now, the group of organizers who helped put the trail together, from many different agencies and community groups, are celebrating the grand opening of the trail on Saturday.

There will be ribbon cutting ceremonies at both ends, the one at Ona Beach starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday and the one at the Benton County Fairgrounds at 2 p.m. There will even be free walking sticks, branded with the C2C logo on them, handed out to attendees while supplies last. The events are free and open to the public.

The trail is actually already in use, with hiker registries at kiosks along the way showing more than 600 hours logged by recreationists to date. So far, officials say there hasn’t been a problem with litter or with homeless folks camping along the trail.

People who have traversed the trail describe it as a positive experience.

“It allowed me to really connect not only with nature but also to really connect with myself,” said LePage, describing when he walked the trail by himself back in June. “Fostering that connection to nature and the earth … it was like my church out there. It was … a way of worshipping the nature and the earth all the wildlife, plants and ecology that’s out there.”

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and the Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn.

