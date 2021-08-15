Corvallis to the Sea Trail officially opens on Saturday

A trail network that runs from Corvallis to the Pacific Ocean is finally open to the public. The Corvallis to the Sea Trail, or “C2C” for short, is opening Saturday following a nearly 50-year process to construct the trails and secure the land-use agreements that made it all possible.
Gary Chapman, 84, the president of the C2C Trail Partnership, knows the history of the effort inside and out since being involved in some of the earliest stages. He also knows the terrain of the trail network itself, having walked the 60-mile route both ways three separate times and coordinated the efforts to build new paths.
“A lot of these old roads are good for the trail because the roads are already built and can be used by the trail,” he said, pointing at an old equestrian trail west of Philomath that was decommissioned by Benton County years ago.
That road, gated off to motor traffic, rests right along the intersection of Woods Creek Road, where a trailhead built in the 1980s leads toward Marys Peak’s North Ridge Trail parking lot. Several more miles down the path is the stretch along Harlan Road that heads onward to Lincoln County.
The old horse road is just one example of the many paths that already existed along the trail route but that needed to be connected together. That was no small feat. It took teams of volunteers more than 50,000 hours to construct connecting trails, let alone the hours of meetings and phone calls it took to connect this patchwork of land ownership together.
Louise Marquering was one of those volunteers, who first got involved in the project back in 2006. She described how volunteers coordinated with state and national parks departments, forestry experts and private landowners in order to carve new trails through the Siuslaw National Forest, which contains the trail. It all had to be done in ways that were not environmentally hazardous.
Power tools can’t be used during nesting seasons for endangered species like the marbled murrelet and northern spotted owl, for instance. Trails had to be planned around existing forest lands, private family-owned plots and big commercial logging operations.
“We had some professionals make recommendation on where the trail should go … but most of us did hand and shovel,” Marquering said. “We literally cut through the brush, just like the old pioneers did, to make that section of the trail (near Philomath).”
Long dream
This latest effort was really just the most recent one in a decades-long dream to connect the Willamette Valley to the Central Oregon Coast through hiking and biking trails. The initial push lasted for 10 years, from 1974 to 1984. A consortium of organizers from the Siuslaw National Forest, Oregon Parks Department, and officials from Lincoln and Benton counties, all tried to jump-start the effort.
It stalled due to a lack of funding and the many other projects that can sidetrack federal and state agencies. But the spirit of adventure to create this connective trail was still there.
In 1991, students and faculty at Oregon State University got involved. There were even lectures on campus in Corvallis where landscape architects, foresters and students of these programs knocked heads to come up with the best route for the trail. It seemed like a sure thing.
The federal Bureau of Land Management got wind of the effort and entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Siuslaw National Forest. A feasibility study was put together showing how the two agencies would split the construction efforts, at that point estimated to cost $1 million.
But private landowners got skittish, Chapman said. There were fears that this kind of disruption to habitats used by the spotted owl and other threatened or endangered species would lead to public outrage. Some private landowners, whose connective patches of forest were necessary to create the route, pulled out. The effort stalled once more in 1997.
“Things were contentious in those days,” Chapman said. “I think mainly the private timber interests felt that if they put a trail in people would complain about the impacts.”
And this is really where the latest effort found success, organizers say. Starting in 2003, this latest push by the C2C Trail Partnership focused on a more grassroots approach.
“It was more of a top-down approach (before), involving federal agencies,” said Al LePage, executive director of the National Coastal Trails Association. “And the success of our approach, the bottom-up approach, the grassroots approach … working collaboratively with community partners, I think that’s a great part of our success.”
Complicated path
The result is a 60-mile recreation corridor that spans county, state and federal lands and runs through patches of private forests owned by companies like Starker Forestry. Its official starting point (depending on which side you live on, anyway) is at the Benton County Fairgrounds, though the trail network actually starts near the confluence of Marys River and the Willamette River. The ending point is at Ona Beach south of Newport.
It’s designed to take five or six days, which means folks have to plan on proper places to camp along the way if they want to do the whole span. Camping is only allowed on Forest Service land, so rest stops like Big Elk Campground are built into the C2C trail as natural stopping points along the way. Official maps and trail markers are available so people will know exactly where camping is allowed.
With such a patchwork of ownership to these lands, much of the C2C effort involved parsing out agreements with all these parties. The group had to secure liability insurance, which was a big sticking point for the state and federal agencies.
Now, folks can apply for a single general use permit through the trail’s website, www.c2ctrail.org, which grants access to state and federal lands all along the C2C. However, folks must also secure a separate free permit from Starker Forestry in order to go along the approximately 4.4 miles of Starker lands that contain trees ranging from 1 year old to 90 years old.
That also brings up the crucial point that campfire restrictions are in place all along the trail, unless you’re stopping at an official campground with proper fire rings. Those who use the trail must abide by the “leave no trace” principle – whatever you bring, you must pack out with you. The full list of regulations is also found on the C2C website.
Now, the group of organizers who helped put the trail together, from many different agencies and community groups, are celebrating the grand opening of the trail on Saturday.
There will be ribbon cutting ceremonies at both ends, the one at Ona Beach starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday and the one at the Benton County Fairgrounds at 2 p.m. There will even be free walking sticks, branded with the C2C logo on them, handed out to attendees while supplies last. The events are free and open to the public.
The trail is actually already in use, with hiker registries at kiosks along the way showing more than 600 hours logged by recreationists to date. So far, officials say there hasn’t been a problem with litter or with homeless folks camping along the trail.
People who have traversed the trail describe it as a positive experience.
“It allowed me to really connect not only with nature but also to really connect with myself,” said LePage, describing when he walked the trail by himself back in June. “Fostering that connection to nature and the earth … it was like my church out there. It was … a way of worshipping the nature and the earth all the wildlife, plants and ecology that’s out there.”
