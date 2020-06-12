Corvallis to vote Monday on saving bridge

In his report, Shepard cited costs of at least $7 million to $10 million just to move the bridge, which ODOT says is seismically unsafe and functionally obsolete. ODOT is currently in the final stages of the design phase of a $72 million project to replace the Van Buren Bridge.

Bull was joined only by Ward 5’s Charlyn Ellis in that 5-2 vote on Oct. 21. Voting not to take over the span were Jan Napack (Ward 1), Charles Maughan (Ward 2), Hyatt Lytle (Ward 3), Nancy Wyse (Ward 6) and Andrew Struthers (Ward 9).

The council was two votes shy of a full complement that evening because Ward 8’s Ed Junkins was absent, and the Ward 7 seat was vacant because of Bill Glassmire’s resignation in August for health reasons.

Paul Shaffer has taken over for Glassmire in Ward 7. He spoke only briefly at the June 4 work session and noted that he did not think staff “should put a lot of time into this.” Junkins did not speak during the session. Wyse and Struthers appeared to remain strong opponents of a city takeover.

