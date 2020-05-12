Corvallis tweaks empowerment grants program because of virus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The city of Corvallis is continuing its empowerment grant program, but the 2020 program had to be administered differently because of the coronavirus.

The usual approach for the program, which includes $10,000 in grants for community projects and neighborhood projects, is to have the proposals vetted by city staff, with the recommendations being made to the City Council by the Community Involvement and Diversity Advisory Board (CIDAB).

This spring, however, CIDAB did not hold any meetings because of the coronavirus, so city staff made the recommendations, and the council approved the choices unanimously at its May 4 meeting.

Just under $6,700 was awarded, with city staffers noting that they did not spend all of the funds because not all of the applications met the grant criteria. Also, the total of 15 applications yielded requests for just over $9,100. The winners will share $6,694 in spending.

Here is a look at the two sets of grant winners:

Neighborhood grants

• $520 to the Skyline West Neighborhood Association for a park bench.

• $200 for the Birdie Neighborhood Association for an emergency preparedness picnic.