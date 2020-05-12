Corvallis tweaks empowerment grants program because of virus

The city of Corvallis is continuing its empowerment grant program, but the 2020 program had to be administered differently because of the coronavirus.
The usual approach for the program, which includes $10,000 in grants for community projects and neighborhood projects, is to have the proposals vetted by city staff, with the recommendations being made to the City Council by the Community Involvement and Diversity Advisory Board (CIDAB).
This spring, however, CIDAB did not hold any meetings because of the coronavirus, so city staff made the recommendations, and the council approved the choices unanimously at its May 4 meeting.
Just under $6,700 was awarded, with city staffers noting that they did not spend all of the funds because not all of the applications met the grant criteria. Also, the total of 15 applications yielded requests for just over $9,100. The winners will share $6,694 in spending.
Here is a look at the two sets of grant winners:
Neighborhood grants
• $520 to the Skyline West Neighborhood Association for a park bench.
• $200 for the Birdie Neighborhood Association for an emergency preparedness picnic.
• $600 to the Park Avenue Neighborhood Group for a night out event.
• $709 to the Squaw Creek Homeowners Association for a park bench.
• $600 to the College Hill Neighborhood Association for signs noting the historic district in the neighborhood.
• $590 to the Dixon Creek Neighborhood Association for a safer streets outreach campaign.
• $100 to the Avery Addition Neighborhood Association for a social and map your neighborhood project at Peanut Park.
Community grants
• $750 to Benton Habitat for Humanity for a mural at its ReStore.
• $725 to the Corvallis Fall Festival for maintenance and tuning of the pianos it places around town for the Play, Corvallis, Play Project.
• $1,000 to Work Unlimited for a chair aerobics class for disabled and low-income residents.
• $900 to the Corvallis Multicultural Literacy Center for a block party in the fall.
City officials said they hope the program can return to its normal process next year.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116.
