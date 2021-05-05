Corvallis unveils $181 million city budget

Corvallis officials released a $181 million budget Tuesday to the city’s Budget Commission.
The 2021-22 fiscal plan calls for approximately $67 million in general fund spending and six additional staffers, equal to 4.7 full-time-equivalent positions.
Additions include a diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator (1.0 FTE), a water treatment specialist (1.0 FTE), two wastewater/stormwater specialists (2.0 FTEs) and a senior administrative specialist (0.5 FTE). Also, a senior human resources analyst will be moving from 0.8 FTE to 1.0 FTE.
“I’m proud of how the city has responded to COVID,” said City Manager Mark Shepard in his message to the Budget Commission. “Our revenues are $1.2 million below projections, but some course corrections we made more than made up for it.
“We need to remain vigilant with our priorities, make adjustments as we need to, manage the expectations of the community and continually monitor our revenue and expenses to keep things in balance. I am confident that we will find the right path forward in the coming year.”
Shepard also noted that “budgets are not about the past, they are about the future.”
And while the city spent tons of energy dealing with COVID in this fiscal year, Shepard thinks facilities upgrades are the city’s biggest issue moving forward.
“We must tackle facilities to maintain the long-term viability of the city and our delivery of services,” Shepard said.
As an example, Shepard noted that the city did not have an appropriate facility to run its emergency operations center for tackling the pandemic. Instead, the city shared makeshift space with county officials, first at the Corvallis Fire Department training facility and later in a Benton County building on Southwest Research Way.
Shepard said that he has hired a consultant to prepare an analysis of city buildings and facilities over the short term and looking 20 years out. He said he hopes the City Council will receive an initial report by this summer.
Shepard noted that the city will be eligible to spend $13.8 million in federal funds from the most recent relief bill during the next two years. He said that he would recommend that all of those funds be spent on facilities.
Ultimately, as with the 2021-22 budget, that decision will be one made by the City Council.
The spending plan will take effect July 1 after review by the Budget Commission and the City Council.
