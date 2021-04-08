Corvallis unveils plan to add history to MLK Park

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

“This project,” said Meredith Petit, director of Corvallis Parks and Recreation, “has the potential to elevate the city of Corvallis and lead to change. This park is going to educate and inspire and be the venue for difficult conversations.”

Leading the way on the interpretive plan for the park was a committee headed by Jimbo Ivy, supervisor of the Majestic Theatre. Also serving were Luhui Whitebear of Oregon State University’s Native American Longhouse Eena Haws; Robert Thompson, a professor of ethnic studies at OSU; Corvallis King Legacy Advisory Board member Jose LaSalle; Terrance Harris of OSU’s Lonnie B. Harris Black Cultural Center; and Jason Dorsette, president of the Corvallis/Albany chapter of the NAACP.

“The mission,” Ivy said, “was to take this awesome park and turn it into one in which you can have a conversation about racial justice. We want a park that can educate. Also, this plan should be envisioned by the Black, Indigenous and people of color communities and not just the white-dominant community.”

"This is very exciting," said Ward 5 Councilor Charlyn Ellis. "This is going to be a gem of a park," said Ward 6 Councilor Laurie Chaplen.