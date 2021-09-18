Corvallis vet clinic opens during pandemic

For Christensen, seeing people seek companionship through animals has been enjoyable and excites her for the future of the new veterinary practice.

She has a background in working with shelter animals, so being able to work with local humane societies has made Corvallis a great fit for her and her husband’s practice. Their family even has two shelter dogs of their own at home.

While other industries have been hurting at the hands of the pandemic, pet-related businesses are doing alright. The Christensens are hoping to make their own impact on the Corvallis pet community and beyond.

“We wanted to open in our community,” Christensen said. “We’re very relationship focused. We want to know our clients and become a staple in our community.”

Hello Vet Pet Wellness Center works closely with nonprofits and programs like Spay it Forward which aims to pay for the cost of spaying and neutering animals with low-income owners.

The practice is also fear-free certified. This means the clinic strives to reduce fear and anxiety among pets, clients, and staff.