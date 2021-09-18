Corvallis vet clinic opens during pandemic

Working together has always been natural for Jason and Sheena Christensen. The husband and wife duo started working alongside each other in undergraduate veterinary school where they met. They went on to work together at two practices. Opening a business together, however, was different than anything else they’ve taken on.
The couple opened their new clinic Hello Vet Pet Wellness Center in Corvallis on July 26. An uptick in local pet adoption rates may be one of the reasons the Christensen’s have been able to open a new locally-owned business amid the pandemic.
The veterinary duo moved to Corvallis from Arizona almost five years ago. Jason and Sheena were looking for a better school district for their son. They instantly fell in love with the town.
“Corvallis felt like home away from home,” Sheena Christensen said.
Opening a new business in itself is a feat. Opening that business during a pandemic is even more challenging. Christensen said the open date for the clinic came and went multiple times before they finally opened their doors.
“There's a lot of vulnerability that goes into putting ourselves out there to the community,” she said. “We're not a franchise. The brand is us. So putting that out to the community to see is a very vulnerable place to be.”
But a growing veterinary industry has made the couple more confident in their venture.
National data from VetSuccess shows that veterinary practices are busier now than before the pandemic. According to the data, the average number of appointments booked at clinics increased 4.5% from 2019 to 2020.
Data from VitusVet shows that veterinary clinics initially saw a decrease in the average amount of new pet appointments when comparing 2019 to 2020 as these numbers dipped early in the pandemic when compared to the same time last year. However, the average number of new pets seen per practice grew more than 50% from late March 2020 to early July 2020, right around the start of the pandemic.
Christensen said the increase in new pet owners is a double-edged sword for the industry. While vet clinics are getting busier, veterinaries themselves are getting burnt out. This is part of the reason she hopes the clinic will foster a more positive working environment.
“There are a lot of difficult working environments in veterinary practices,” she said. “We thought we could make a better place to work.”
The hope is to create a locally-owned business that can thrive and give back to the community. With local animal shelters reporting an increase in the rate of adoptions, the vet clinic may be just be able to gain new business.
For Christensen, seeing people seek companionship through animals has been enjoyable and excites her for the future of the new veterinary practice.
She has a background in working with shelter animals, so being able to work with local humane societies has made Corvallis a great fit for her and her husband’s practice. Their family even has two shelter dogs of their own at home.
While other industries have been hurting at the hands of the pandemic, pet-related businesses are doing alright. The Christensens are hoping to make their own impact on the Corvallis pet community and beyond.
“We wanted to open in our community,” Christensen said. “We’re very relationship focused. We want to know our clients and become a staple in our community.”
Hello Vet Pet Wellness Center works closely with nonprofits and programs like Spay it Forward which aims to pay for the cost of spaying and neutering animals with low-income owners.
The practice is also fear-free certified. This means the clinic strives to reduce fear and anxiety among pets, clients, and staff.
While the pandemic has left many businesses uncertain of the future, Hello Vet Pet Wellness Center is just getting started. The Christensens hope to cement their practice and their family into the Corvallis community. The goal is to not only thrive as a business but to thrive as a town too.
“We are locally-owned and part of the community,” Christensen said. “When you support our business, you are supporting our family, and that means the world to us.”
Maddie Pfeifer can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_.