Corvallis votes to continue bridge discussions

The Corvallis City Council has voted to keep possible ownership of the Van Buren Bridge in play. At least through the end of the month.

Councilors voted 6-3 in the fifth hour of their remote meeting to direct the city to contact the Oregon Department of Transportation to begin formal exploration of the legal and financial responsibilities surrounding the ownership of the bridge.

The motion calls for the bridge to be repurposed for bicycles and pedestrians only.

Backing the motion were Jan Napack (Ward 1), Charles Maughan (Ward 2), Hyatt Lytle (Ward 3), Barbara Bull (Ward 4), Charlyn Ellis (Ward 5) and Paul Shaffer (Ward 7). Opposing the measure were Nancy Wyse (Ward 6), Ed Junkins (Ward 8) and Andrew Struthers (Ward 9).

The motion was passed with two significant amendments. First, Wyse moved that the city only would take ownership if ODOT pays for the move. Second, on an amendment from Struthers, councilors backed a request that an application to ODOT will not be submitted without a written statement from ODOT that the city can withdraw the application without penalty.