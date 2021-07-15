Corvallis wildlife center now accepting new patients

“As time goes on,” Spangler said, “and as we continue to increase our own capacity, it is our goal to serve as many patients from our service area and the surrounding areas as we are able to. In the long-term, we remain concerned about the shortage of rehabbers in the area. We want to stress that even a modest increase in our facility's capacity will likely still not be enough to serve the entire region, particularly areas that are densely populated by humans.

‘We have experienced 10 consecutive ‘record-breaking’ years, and there is no evidence to suggest that the number of animals needing care will decrease, or even level off. The need for additional facilities remains.”

As recently as 2011, Spangler said, Chintimini had never hit the 1,000- annual patient mark. Now, it is approaching 2,500.

Chintimini works closely with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife on animal health issues and Spangler said she was heartened by a discussion at the June 18 ODFW Commission meeting that noted Chintimini's current capacity situation as one of four examples of issues demonstrating the need for a state working group on how Oregon reacts to public-wildlife encounters.