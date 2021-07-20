Corvallis will continue homeless cleanups

“People also have a right to live,” countered Maughan. "Please look at this issue with compassion. You don’t know what it’s like to be in their shoes. This is a hard decision and this is not going to be the end of it. We need new resources and we need a new path. Stopping the public camps is not the way to do it.”

Napack also because the first councilor to confront head-on some of the provocative comments that have been aired during public testimony. "Bulldozing neighborhoods" has come up often, with an Oregon State University doctoral student using Monday's platform to call ODOT's inmate crews "imprisoned slave laborers."

Napack decried the misinformation that was being disseminated and called the comments "incendiary."

Three additional motions were proposed following the vote on Maughan’s motion. Councilors: a) unanimously backed a Chaplen motion to direct city staff to develop a system to safely store the belongings of homeless people during the day; b) unanimously backed a Shepherd motion that will increase distribution of the guidelines on homelessness that stem from the Martin Vs. Boise court decision; and c) rejected on a 5-3 vote a Chaplen motion that would have encouraged the formation of a city/county working group on shelter needs.