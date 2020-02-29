Corvallis wins round in Carson development case

The city of Corvallis has won another skirmish in the land use wars.

The state Land Use Board of Appeals has found in favor of the city in an appeal of the Carson Map Amendments case.

Developers proposed raising the zoning of 6.31 acres of land at the intersection of Southwest 53rd Street and Country Club Drive for to RS-20 for high-density residential use.

On Feb. 25 LUBA released its 27-page final opinion and order in the case. Both members of the panel that reviewed the case, Michelle Gates Rudd and Melissa M. Ryan, rejected all three assignments of error claimed by the appellants.

The petitioners were Carson Property LUBA Appeal Inc. and Rebecca Brenton. They were represented by attorney Wallace Lien of Salem.

Developers Jeff Reams and Chris Kilsgaard were intervenors/responders in the case. They were represented by attorney Michael Reeder of Eugene.

The city of Corvallis did not participate in the oral arguments.

The decision by LUBA starts the clock on a 21-day deadline for opponents of the rezoning to appeal the case to the state Court of Appeals.