Corvallis wins round in Carson development case

The city of Corvallis has won another skirmish in the land use wars.
The state Land Use Board of Appeals has found in favor of the city in an appeal of the Carson Map Amendments case.
Developers proposed raising the zoning of 6.31 acres of land at the intersection of Southwest 53rd Street and Country Club Drive for to RS-20 for high-density residential use.
On Feb. 25 LUBA released its 27-page final opinion and order in the case. Both members of the panel that reviewed the case, Michelle Gates Rudd and Melissa M. Ryan, rejected all three assignments of error claimed by the appellants.
The petitioners were Carson Property LUBA Appeal Inc. and Rebecca Brenton. They were represented by attorney Wallace Lien of Salem.
Developers Jeff Reams and Chris Kilsgaard were intervenors/responders in the case. They were represented by attorney Michael Reeder of Eugene.
The city of Corvallis did not participate in the oral arguments.
The decision by LUBA starts the clock on a 21-day deadline for opponents of the rezoning to appeal the case to the state Court of Appeals.
The three assignments of error claimed by the petitioners involved the findings in the case, transportation criteria and compatibility with riparian corridor and wetlands provisions. The transportation challenge included six sub-assignments of error.
The opinion, written by Rudd, cited with the city on all assignments of error and affirmed the city’s decision.
It was a long and winding road to get the case this far.
Councilors finally approved the project by voting 4-3 on Aug. 19, 2019 in a second reading of formal findings in the Carson case.
The council originally voted 4-3 to deny the plan at its June 17 meeting. But when formal findings came up Aug. 5, with a different cast of councilors on hand, Mayor Biff Traber broke a 3-3 tie by casting a yes vote.
The second reading was required at the Aug. 19 because the first vote was not unanimous. Ward 8’s Ed Junkins, who had voted with those rejecting the Carson plan June 17, switched sides and voted to approve, noting that in the intervening two months further deliberations on the city’s housing issues had convinced him to back the Carson plan.
