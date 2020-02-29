You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Corvallis wins round in Carson development case
breaking featured

Corvallis wins round in Carson development case

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
carson-01

Here is a view of the 6-plus acres of land nears Southwest 53rd Street and Country Club Drive the Carson developers hope to rezone for higher density. Such a change would allow for apartments on the property.

 JAMES DAY Corvallis Gazette-Times file photo

The city of Corvallis has won another skirmish in the land use wars.

The state Land Use Board of Appeals has found in favor of the city in an appeal of the Carson Map Amendments case.

Developers proposed raising the zoning of 6.31 acres of land at the intersection of Southwest 53rd Street and Country Club Drive for to RS-20 for high-density residential use.

On Feb. 25 LUBA released its 27-page final opinion and order in the case. Both members of the panel that reviewed the case, Michelle Gates Rudd and Melissa M. Ryan, rejected all three assignments of error claimed by the appellants.

The petitioners were Carson Property LUBA Appeal Inc. and Rebecca Brenton. They were represented by attorney Wallace Lien of Salem.

Developers Jeff Reams and Chris Kilsgaard were intervenors/responders in the case. They were represented by attorney Michael Reeder of Eugene.

The city of Corvallis did not participate in the oral arguments.

The decision by LUBA starts the clock on a 21-day deadline for opponents of the rezoning to appeal the case to the state Court of Appeals.

The three assignments of error claimed by the petitioners involved the findings in the case, transportation criteria and compatibility with riparian corridor and wetlands provisions. The transportation challenge included six sub-assignments of error.

The opinion, written by Rudd, cited with the city on all assignments of error and affirmed the city’s decision.

It was a long and winding road to get the case this far.

Councilors finally approved the project by voting 4-3 on Aug. 19, 2019 in a second reading of formal findings in the Carson case.

The council originally voted 4-3 to deny the plan at its June 17 meeting. But when formal findings came up Aug. 5, with a different cast of councilors on hand, Mayor Biff Traber broke a 3-3 tie by casting a yes vote.

The second reading was required at the Aug. 19 because the first vote was not unanimous. Ward 8’s Ed Junkins, who had voted with those rejecting the Carson plan June 17, switched sides and voted to approve, noting that in the intervening two months further deliberations on the city’s housing issues had convinced him to back the Carson plan.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

MORE ONLINE

See this story at the website for the full text of the LUBA decision in the Carson rezoning case.

LAND-USE CHALLENGES

The city of Corvallis has four land-use cases currently under court review. In addition to Carson, there is:

Annexations: A city of Corvallis (with assistance from Philomath and the League of Oregon Cities) challenge to a 2016 state law that limits voter-approved annexations is before the Oregon Court of Appeals. Oral arguments were held July 13, 2018, in Salem.

OSU student housing: The state Land Use Board of Appeals upheld last month a City Council decision that OKs an Oregon State University proposal that could allow the university to build a 290-bedroom residence hall on 3.5 acres near the intersection of Ninth Street and Monroe Avenue. Neighbors are appealing the LUBA decision to the Oregon Court of Appeals.

Caldwell Farms: Developers have challenged City Council rejection of an annexation agreement that would have brought 16.45 acres of land south of West Hills Road into the city's stock of land and opened it up for possible residential development. That case is before LUBA.

2
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News