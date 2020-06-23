Corvallis woman allegedly sets fire to homeless camp again

A transient woman who was arrested on Friday after allegedly setting fire to a homeless man’s camp in the area of the skate park in downtown Corvallis was previously convicted of a similar arson that occurred last June at the Corvallis BMX park.
Kassandra Jean Schumacher, 26, was charged with a single count of first-degree arson on Monday in Benton County Circuit Court.
According to Oregon’s online court database, Schumacher pleaded not guilty to the charge and her bail was set at $20,000.
The next hearing in her case was scheduled for June 29.
According to Corvallis Police Department logs, officers were in the area of the skate park when they were waved down by a man who said his camp was set on fire. Schumacher was reportedly seen leaving the area of the camp with soot on her face. The man’s camp was a total loss due to the blaze.
Court records show that Schumacher pleaded guilty to first-degree arson for an incident that occurred near the Corvallis BMX track on June 15, 2019. Schumacher was described as a transient in court paperwork at that time.
Police officers and firefighters responded to the scene of two fires by the BMX track, 115 S.E. Chapman Place. A male who was sleeping in a nearby tent had several items of property damaged in one of the blazes. The other fire was near an unoccupied campsite. No one was injured as a result of the fires, according to a 2019 news release from the Corvallis Police Department.
Officers found Schumacher hiding in nearby grass, the news release states.
Schumacher was convicted in August 2019 and sentenced to 30 days in jail and three years of supervised probation. Per terms of the plea deal, a charge of second-degree criminal mischief was dismissed, according to Oregon’s online court database.
On Monday, Schumacher was charged with a probation violation in the 2019 arson case and her security was set at $5,000.
She also was charged with a probation violation in another case from June 2019 where she was convicted of possession of methamphetamine. One of the original charges in the meth case, which was dismissed as part of a negotiated settlement, was reckless burning. She was initially accused of starting a small brush fire near the Marys River. Her bail was set at $3,000 regarding that reported probation violation.
In a fourth case, Schumacher was charged with attempted assault of a public safety officer, attempted fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) and harassment. She was scheduled to initially face charges in court in September, but failed to appear three times. Her security in that case was set at $3,000, according to Oregon’s online court database.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.