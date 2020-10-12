Corvallis woman arrested after shot fired in domestic dispute

A Corvallis woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly firing a pistol during a domestic dispute with her husband.

Akacia Marie Morin, 23, was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree assault, second-degree assault constituting domestic violence, coercion, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and reckless endangering. She was booked into the Benton County Jail on $209,000 bail.

The second-degree domestic assault charge is a Measure 11 offense that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of nearly six years in prison on conviction.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At about 8:15 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to reports of a possible gunshot at the Cedar Crest Apartments, 750 SW C. Ave., according to Lt. Ryan Eaton, a spokesperson for the Corvallis Police Department.

Police say the incident began as an argument between Morin and her husband that turned physical, with Morin striking her husband with her hands and then with a baseball bat. Morin then produced a handgun which went off during a struggle with her husband, according to a news release.