Corvallis woman charged for convenience store robbery

The Corvallis Police Department arrested a woman early Monday morning who reportedly brandished a knife at a convenience store clerk after she was confronted about shoplifting candy, according to an agency supervisor.

Lia Tamica Pope, 26, was charged with first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, third-degree theft, felon in possession of a restricted weapon and possession of methamphetamine in Benton County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon.

Pope pleaded not guilty to the charges, and Judge Locke Williams set her bail at $50,000.

The crimes allegedly took place at about 12:30 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at 1467 N.W. Monroe Ave., by the Oregon State University campus.

CPD officers responded for a report of a shoplift in progress, and the 911 caller was a store clerk who reported seeing a female and male concealing candy by placing it in the pockets of their coats, according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.

The clerk told an officer that when he confronted the duo, the woman opened a folding knife and pointed it at him.