Corvallis woman donates respirators, tear gas wipes to Portland protesters through GoFundMe campaign

“The call to assemble from moms, which is such a primal label that I could relate to, is what got me off my tuchus and made me think there is something of value that I could do,” Faulk said.

Faulk, who is white, has been looking for ways to better herself as an ally to Black Oregonians demanding civil rights.

“I’ve done the progressive liberal thing,” she said. “I’ve donated to the ACLU (and) the Southern Poverty Law Center. I’m a member of our local NAACP. I’ve been to the rallies since the beginning of the Trump administration. I’ve been to the Black Lives Matter rallies.”

But those efforts can still allow someone like her to feel like they’ve done enough and retreat back behind their white privilege, she said.

“Black moms have been dealing with this (for centuries) and have had no choice to sit back,” Faulk said. “Black mamas have not been able to hide from this. As a white person, I feel it is appropriate for me to take a supportive role.”

It’s not that Faulk wants to use her white privilege as an excuse to occupy a space that isn’t hers to fill, either.