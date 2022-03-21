Corvallis woman wins $1 million in Oregon Lottery Raffle

A Corvallis woman won $1 million playing the Raffle for the first time using the Oregon Lottery app, according to lotto officials.

Janelle Visaya bought her winning ticket, number 089715, at the Corvallis Fred Meyer in early February, and the company will receive $10,000 for selling her the ticket.

“My boyfriend told me about the Raffle, and so I bought a ticket a week; I think I had seven tickets. I didn’t mention I was buying them though,” Visaya said in an Oregon Lottery news release. “On the day of the drawing, I was scanning them, and one said I won, so I set it aside and kept scanning. When I went back to see what I had won I was like, ‘Oh… oh I won!’”

She said she plans to use the prize money to put a down payment on her house and pay off some bills, investing it in the future.

The Oregon Lottery recommends signing the back of tickets each time you play, and to consult a financial adviser in the event of winning a jackpot, like Visaya did.

To check the winning Raffle numbers, players can use the Oregon Lottery app or go to www.oregonlottery.org/raffle/winning-numbers/check/ or visit a participating Oregon Lottery retail location.

