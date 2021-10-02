Corvallis Women’s March draws hundreds

When Maughan addressed the crowd he noted the importance of men getting involved with supporting women’s rights.

He urged the crowed to call out injustices in public and to have conversations with people who don’t support access to abortions.

The attendees cheered as each of the speakers shared their own thoughts on the matter. The group then began walking towards the Benton County Courthouse where they chanted, cheered and peacefully protested.

People lined the sidewalk in front of the courthouse as cars drove by and honked in support of the cause and of the crowd.

“I marched for myself, I marched for my daughter and now I march for my granddaughter,” Corvallis resident Tanya Shively said.

People of all ages marched side by side. Children held signs they made themselves, college students came in groups with their friends and families proudly stood together.

“We need to stand up for people who might not have an opportunity to,” Oregon State University student Ashton Burrell said. “Everyone should have a choice.”

The crowd was full of energy throughout the entire event as they chanted, “women’s rights are human rights.”