Corvallis Women’s March set for Saturday

People across the country will march through their towns to support women and the protection of reproductive rights on Saturday. Corvallis will play host to one of these women’s marches as community members will gather at Central Park at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Corvallis has held a Women's March for years now, and has attracted hundreds of participants to the event. However, this year's march has a particular focus.

“I just saw a need for this to be done,” Kathryn Overton, Corvallis Women’s March organizer, said. “I didn’t see anyone organizing a march in Corvallis after what happened in Texas.”

What the 24-year-old Philomath resident is referring to is the Texas Heartbeat Act — a ban on abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy in the state of Texas. The ban was introduced to Texas Legislature in March and signed into law in May. It went into effect on Sept. 1.

Outrage over the ban is what has spurred women all across the country to organize marches to peacefully protest. The day’s premier march will be in Washington D.C. and will start at the Freedom Plaza and end at the Supreme Court.