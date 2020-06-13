Corvallis youth lead the call for racial justice in downtown protest

The march was organized by Serene Mellenthin of Our Revolution – Corvallis Allies. Mellenthin, a white educator who works for the Corvallis Environmental Center, said she was happy to see so many of her peers show up with their children and support the effort to raise a new generation of leaders.

"Even those of us with white privilege ... (are) trying to support any person of color that needs us," she said. "I have faith that these families are the beginning of something big."

Mellenthin said it's time to start holding peers accountable when it comes to teaching racial justice to children. Racism, she said, has been passed down for far too long.

"If I accept that families are not doing the very best they can to help their community, then what reason do I have to live?" she said. "I have to believe that change is possible."

On Saturday, change was personified as a group of young children holding a "Kid's March for Racial Justice" banner as they led the group from the park to the Benton County Courthouse on Fourth Street.