Corvalls library branches open without restrictions

All branches of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library are now open to the public without restrictions.

Branches in Corvallis, Philomath, Monroe and Alsea had been in a “browse and go” mode since the branches gradually reopened, starting with Alsea and Monroe on June 1, Philomath on June 14 and Corvallis on June 21.

The library had “limited” service to delivery and walk-up service since the pandemic locked down many city functions last March.

“I am excited to share with you that all library locations are now open again, with no restrictions,” wrote Library Director Ashlee Chavez on Friday in an email to card-holders. “Library hours are the same as they were before the pandemic, and we are gradually returning to in-person events.”

Chavez also noted that patrons who prefer the delivery service can still use it.

“We encourage you to continue using this service if you enjoy it,” she said.

Chavez also noted that patrons still can pick up materials on the Corvallis holds shelf.

“If you haven’t picked them up within a week, we will be happy to deliver them to you,” Chavez said.