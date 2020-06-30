Couch Patrol 2020: An island of serenity amid a sea of couches

The group held a ceremonial party last Thursday with unamplified music.

“If not for the coronavirus we would be having all kinds of parties here,” Tweedell said.

The group does not plan to end things there. A second phase is planned, with boulders to sit on near the tree, perhaps an arbor over the bench to give it some shade and working to adapt an existing irrigation system to the new plantings.

The rest of the story

Amid the aforementioned coronavirus the Couch Patrol team was a bit cautious about what sort of treats the streets would deliver. Aren’t all of the students already out of town?

Well, if they are they left behind some calling cards. Upon heading out on this year’s patrol in separate vehicles the reporter and photographer, in masks, and armed with tips from Couch Patrol Supporters (CPS) were successful almost immediately.

Informed by a pair of tipsters that 21st Street and 23rd Street were fertile spots we discovered a beige number in a vacant lot at the corner of 21st and Van Buren. The weeds were almost high enough to obscure the find. Visible in the background were two more couches, one nestled into the side of a house and the other perched at the rear of the lot.