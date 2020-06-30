Couch Patrol 2020: An island of serenity amid a sea of couches

Two years ago the Couch Patrol came across the mother of all abandoned couch sightings at a triangular bit of turf near 27th Street and Coolidge Way.
This was monumental. Cataclysmic. It left us weeping and incoherent. Six couches/love seats/futons, bicycle parts, small appliances. Sensory overload, and fraught with unanswered questions. It was almost enough to make us turn in our badges.
Almost.
But the Couch Patrol, which checks the pulse of community livability every spring in a whirlwind couch search around Corvallis, is made of sterner stuff. Or is it Sterno? Whatever.
Anyway, last year the Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department struck back. Amid crippling public blowback from the incursion onto what is, admittedly, Parks and Rec property, P&R put for four signs that noted where folks could donate their couches (and other stuff) and advised that a fine of up to $2,500 could be imposed for illegal dumping. Although the Couch Patrol seriously doubted that anyone has been separated from $2.5K for leaving a toaster on undeveloped park property … the area WAS spotless.
This year some determined neighbors, a cadre of volunteers, more input from Parks & Rec – fueled by a $600 neighborhood empowerment grant from the city - upped the ante.
They created a park! Liberty Island Park, and it provided the clear highlight for this year’s Couch Patrol-a-palooza.
“We envisioned removing the blight of couch dumping in the park by creating a small pocket garden that emphasized pollinator plants that are also drought tolerant,” said Diana Allen, one of the Chintimini Neighborhood Association stalwarts who helped turn the dream into a reality. Allen joined the Couch Patrol on its Monday sojourn, as did other key members of the park team: Lauren Fulton, Beth Tweedell and Ellie Dunbar.
The group created two raised beds that flank an existing bench, with the beds curving toward the existing tree in the center of the park. A kiosk, inlaid with mosaic tiles, includes the park’s name and the 18 volunteers who contributed.
“There is something to look at now,” said Fulton, who created the kiosk. “Hopefully, it will be interesting all year.”
Tweedell contributed painted rocks. Barb and Dave Corden, who live downtown, saw what was happening when they were out on a walk and donated bark. Steve McGettigan of Parks and Rec hauled in wood chips and gravel. City neighborhoods guru Tracy Oulman also pitched in.
“We didn’t start the actual work until March, which was - and continues to be - a pretty scary time with COVID-19,” Allen said. “This project gave us something positive to focus on and also provided the opportunity to connect with others. Our work parties always involved masks and people being aware of their physical distance from others.”
The group held a ceremonial party last Thursday with unamplified music.
“If not for the coronavirus we would be having all kinds of parties here,” Tweedell said.
The group does not plan to end things there. A second phase is planned, with boulders to sit on near the tree, perhaps an arbor over the bench to give it some shade and working to adapt an existing irrigation system to the new plantings.
The rest of the story
Amid the aforementioned coronavirus the Couch Patrol team was a bit cautious about what sort of treats the streets would deliver. Aren’t all of the students already out of town?
Well, if they are they left behind some calling cards. Upon heading out on this year’s patrol in separate vehicles the reporter and photographer, in masks, and armed with tips from Couch Patrol Supporters (CPS) were successful almost immediately.
Informed by a pair of tipsters that 21st Street and 23rd Street were fertile spots we discovered a beige number in a vacant lot at the corner of 21st and Van Buren. The weeds were almost high enough to obscure the find. Visible in the background were two more couches, one nestled into the side of a house and the other perched at the rear of the lot.
We had great success with beds, finding a single mattress and a queen box spring at 19th Street and Tyler Avenue and a colossal five-piece stash on Fillmore Avenue near the Corvallis High School community garden.
Colossal because there were three box springs and two mattresses all propped up against a red Monte Carlo.
During our travels we also found a desk, a bookshelf and a gas grill. More couches and mattresses. We found overflowing trash carts, but gave the tenants points for at least getting the junk NEAR the cart.
And we found some neighbors determined to make a difference.
The Couch Patrol cannot be contacted. We strike ... and disappear into the corn. Tips encouraged from any and all Couch Patrol Supporters.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.