Couch Patrol: Where have all the couches gone?

We had a good feeling about this mission. It was raining elsewhere … but dry in Corvallis. The reporter saw a perfectly fine couch on Old Salem Road in Albany on the way into the town. Good omen.

We had put in a Zoom appearance at the Rental Property Management Group’s annual move out, sofa challenge soiree in May. Appearing, mysteriously, only via the chat box, we were calm and confident.

Then, Monday hit like a ton of bricks … and we wandered, dazed throughout the campus area wondering what happened. Who got through to these students and told them NOT to leave couches on the lawn … or the planter strip … or the streets?

Our best finds were dubious, stuff arranged, sometimes artistically, sometimes comically, around dumpsters. Hard to claim that stuff placed next to a dumpster shows a serious livability problem.

We did find a lot of chairs. Mainly solo ones, a wet blue one with needles on it from the conifer tree above at 31st Street and Polk Avenue, another blue one on Jackson between 14th and 15th.

Which led to a theorem. Maybe, with COVID, and all of the students siloed individually in underheated rental housing, there was no need for a couch. So you just sat in a chair the whole school year, the chair wore out, so you dumped it.