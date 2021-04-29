Council approves HRC's mission

After an eight-month pause, Albany's Human Relations Commission got back to work on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, the group was given a clear mission by the City Council in a 4-1 vote.

The group went on hiatus in August after it could no longer muster a quorum. Some members of the commission resigned in the wake of reporting by Mid-Valley Media noting that several members had expressed views that were in conflict with the board's mission of supporting diversity.

Some city councilors refused to appoint new members to fill the empty seats, and the council opted to revamp the board after a new council was seated in January.

On Wednesday, the council saw the new language surrounding the HRC's mission for the fourth time. The new mission statement defines words like "diversity" and "equity" and notes that the HRC will "strengthen and celebrate every resident of Albany" and operate under the philosophy of inclusion.

Councilor Bessie Johnson stalled the approval of the new language at the previous City Council meeting by voting against a second reading of the ordinance — a requirement to make the language official.

On Wednesday, she had further questions about the language and again voted against it.