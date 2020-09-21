Council discusses camping clampdown

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Corvallis City Council wrangled once again with the problem of homelessness Monday night. Once again.

This time councilors were reviewing a four-step process by which the city is looking to return to normal enforcement of camping regulations.

The city stopped enforcing camping ordinances in March as a result of state orders related to the coronavirus. Those orders have not been rescinded, but city officials said it is time to act because of fire danger and the challenge of so many campsites being in riparian zones that are subject to environmental degradation because of waste from the camps.

Here is a look at the plan that was discussed for about one hour (see the website for the full text of the plan):

• The first stage, which is set to take place almost immediately, focuses on education and outreach.

• Step two, after 30 days, includes posting and cleaning up all camps except those on land north of the men’s cold weather shelter near the BMX park. The site is supported by a hygiene center that features showers, laundry facilities and food.

• Stage three, after 60 days, limits BMX park camping to sites within 150 feet of the shelter, with the city also returning to its pre-COVID-19 response to camping.