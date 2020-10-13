Council elections will decide three new positions

On the biggest challenges Albany's council will face:

Smith said the effective delivery of public services is in danger due to the current issues surrounding the budget. "That's the first problem that needs to be tackled," she said. "It's not always possible to do more with less, but that issue needs to be addressed head-on."

Smith also said she would like to continue moving towards the sunsetting of the local urban renewal district, CARA.

Dant said she thinks the main issues facing the council are working with the school district, the budget, accessibility of city meetings and housing.

"We need to work together to make sure that educational opportunity is more inclusive and equal given the current situation we're in," she said, noting the challenges of distance learning and the need for equitable access to high-speed internet.

She said police positions were on the chopping block during the last budget cycle and she is hoping to avoid that going forward. "We need to see where we can shift things around and bring more money into the city without having to cut programs."

Speaking on the state of housing, she said that young families are being priced out of the city even when both parents are working full-time.