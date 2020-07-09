Council gives church group 100 days

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the historic Cumberland Church, the clock is ticking.

On Wednesday, the Albany City Council agreed to enter into an agreement with the Cumberland Community Events Center — a nonprofit created by residents hoping to restore the building. It will grant the group the chance to purchase the building for $1 and buy city land to place it on for $69,000.

It's a deal that took more than a year to make, and on Wednesday it came very close to toppling down over a handful of days.

In June, the council gave the nonprofit 100 days to get everything in place and create a plan to purchase and move the building from its current location at Main Street and Santiam Road. The group's understanding was that the 100 days would begin once the two parties signed an agreement. At least five city councilors were of the understanding that it began during the June council meeting.

"What I wanted when I said 100 days is, I want them to either obligate themselves or back the heck out, one or the other," Councilor Rich Kellum said.