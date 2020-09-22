Council inches closer to Cumberland Church deal

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cumberland Church may have a permanent home by 2023.

The Albany City Council received an update from staff on the potential deal between the city and the non-profit group hoping to purchase the group, opting to move forward on several fronts.

The Cumberland Church Events Center — the group currently in negotiations with the city — has already exercised its option to purchase one of the four tax lots owned by the city to eventually place the church. The group has promised to pay $69,000 for the lot and on Monday, the Council set a price for the remaining three lots: $207,000.

The church has to be moved from its current location on Santiam Road and Main Street, a task the group hopes to have done by next year.

On Monday, the Council laid out a timeline for that move to be completed and the remaining tax lots to be purchased. The group will be able to purchase the first lot and lease the remaining three for a nominal price. While the group asked for 10 years, the Council settled on three.

City Attorney Sean Kidd also noted that he included a clause in the draft agreement allowing, but not obligating, the city to buy back the property if the church is not moved.