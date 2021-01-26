Council names Bartholomew to the board

“I don’t think people will vote for me, I know they will because they have,” Dant argued, noting that, as a mother with young children in the local school system, living in low-income housing, she would bring a diversity the board hasn’t seen in years.

Bartholomew, who has four children of her own, said they uniquely prepared her to listen to and work with people she may not agree with.

While the council said all four candidates had strong profiles and should continue working in the community, Lawley and Bartholomew emerged as the top two candidates after an initial roll call vote.

Lawley, who has served on the city’s human relations commission, the Albany Arts Commission and the Linn County Mental Health Advisory Board, cited his education experience and problem solving skills in his application for the position.

On Monday, he said he could learn how to help manage the city’s multi-million dollar budget and agreed with Bartholomew that housing and homelessness was a challenge the city would have to take on.

“Stacey is actually doing something about the homeless issue,” Mayor Johnson said in naming her as his top choice. “She’s putting roots in the ground. She’s level headed, has a great sense of humor and knows what’s going on in the city.”