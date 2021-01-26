Council names Bartholomew to the board

The Albany City Council is whole again after the body chose Stacey Bartholomew to fill the empty seat left by Alex Johnson II’s election to the mayor’s position in November.
“I’m glad the wait is over to know who it is but I hope I can do a good job,” Bartholomew said by phone Tuesday after the three-hour virtual meeting that saw the council interview four candidates. “I hope I can do something good for the city cause that’s what I’ve always tried to do.”
Bartholomew, who started Creating Housing Coalition, a nonprofit working to bring a tiny house village to Albany, shared her passion for the city during her 45-minute interview.
“I have the best little cul de sac in all of Albany,” she said, beaming over her neighbors and stressing the importance of community while also pointing to the places for improvement in the city: food deserts, housing, the economy and growth.
Bartholomew was interviewed first, followed by Scott Lawley, Amanda Dant and former mayor Sharon Konopa. Dant ran against newly elected councilor Ray Kopczynski in November earning more than 2,000 votes — something she said would help her two years from now.
Albany councilors serve four-year terms. Bartholomew will serve the remaining two on Johnson’s term before having to run for the seat.
“I don’t think people will vote for me, I know they will because they have,” Dant argued, noting that, as a mother with young children in the local school system, living in low-income housing, she would bring a diversity the board hasn’t seen in years.
Bartholomew, who has four children of her own, said they uniquely prepared her to listen to and work with people she may not agree with.
While the council said all four candidates had strong profiles and should continue working in the community, Lawley and Bartholomew emerged as the top two candidates after an initial roll call vote.
Lawley, who has served on the city’s human relations commission, the Albany Arts Commission and the Linn County Mental Health Advisory Board, cited his education experience and problem solving skills in his application for the position.
On Monday, he said he could learn how to help manage the city’s multi-million dollar budget and agreed with Bartholomew that housing and homelessness was a challenge the city would have to take on.
“Stacey is actually doing something about the homeless issue,” Mayor Johnson said in naming her as his top choice. “She’s putting roots in the ground. She’s level headed, has a great sense of humor and knows what’s going on in the city.”
Kopcyznski made a motion to appoint Lawley with Bessie Johnson seconding. That motion failed 4-2. A motion from councilor Dick Olsen to appoint Bartholomew passed 4-2.
All city meetings are currently taking place online due to COVID-19 restrictions. Bartholomew is expected to be sworn in prior to Wednesday’s meeting.