Council overrides Landmarks board, approves historic district development

A dual housing and retail development has taken its first step towards construction in downtown Albany after the City Council reversed a decision by the Albany Landmarks Commission.

The two building project, headed by Mark and Tina Siegner, was proposed to replace three historic houses at the corner of Calapooia Street and Fourth Avenue. The property was the subject of intense back-and-forth between the city, the commission and the Siegners, with the state Land Use Board of Appeals stepping in as referee last year.

It will reportedly include eight two-bedroom apartments on the second story as well as retail and meeting space on the first level of the two buildings.

On May 8, the Landmarks Commission discussed the project for over two hours, remotely hearing testimony for and against the project. Additional public comment was taken on May 19 by the commission that stretched for just under two hours and was divided nearly evenly. At the end of that meeting, the commission opted to deny the application based on its size.