Council ponders allowing RV parking at businesses

On Monday, the Albany City Council questioned the possibility of asking businesses to allow RVers locked out of campsites due to the novel coronavirus to set up camp in their parking lots.

That answer, for the time being, is no.

Councilor Bessie Johnson raised the issue at the end of the city's first remote meeting held online, illustrating the core issue: social distancing requirements have altered everyday routines.

"I have heard that a lot of them can't find places to park," Johnson said, noting the executive order from Gov. Kate Brown that closed state parks.

In addition, libraries have closed their doors and social distancing requires individuals to remain six feet apart to avoid the spread of the illness that is now responsible for more than 2,000 deaths around the country.

The city does not own the large parking lots associated with businesses, however, and would have to partner with business owners to allow RVs to dry camp.

"Someone would have to manage it and we’d open the door up to a lot of people from Portland coming down to fill that parking in a flash," Mayor Sharon Konopa said.