Council ponders allowing RV parking at businesses

On Monday, the Albany City Council questioned the possibility of asking businesses to allow RVers locked out of campsites due to the novel coronavirus to set up camp in their parking lots.
That answer, for the time being, is no.
Councilor Bessie Johnson raised the issue at the end of the city's first remote meeting held online, illustrating the core issue: social distancing requirements have altered everyday routines.
"I have heard that a lot of them can't find places to park," Johnson said, noting the executive order from Gov. Kate Brown that closed state parks.
In addition, libraries have closed their doors and social distancing requires individuals to remain six feet apart to avoid the spread of the illness that is now responsible for more than 2,000 deaths around the country.
The city does not own the large parking lots associated with businesses, however, and would have to partner with business owners to allow RVs to dry camp.
"Someone would have to manage it and we’d open the door up to a lot of people from Portland coming down to fill that parking in a flash," Mayor Sharon Konopa said.
She said she believed the city would have to bring in portable restrooms and have a person onsite to manage the campers.
"The campgrounds were closed to keep people apart," Konopa said. "Bringing them into the parking lot, that's a lot closer."
Police Chief Marcia Harnden said the request wasn't impossible but her department would have to study the issue further.
"I think we’d have to take a close look at it logistically and how we were going to manage it," she said. "We could have discussions but we’d have to do some work before we gave an A-ok on it."
Councilor Rich Kellum said the city should consider the emergency the state and country is currently facing.
"I don’t think it’s a big deal because it’s an emergency. It’s not like we’re telling people from Industrial Way that they can do it," he said.
The item was not on the Council's agenda and it did not move foward to approach businesses, but noted it could be discussed in the future with additional information from Harnden.
